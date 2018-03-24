UEW – 24 March 2018 – Quick Results

Fern Owens defeated Funny Bone to retain the UEW Championship in the main event of UEW’s March 24 show in Santa Ana. Click for full results.

Underground Empire Wrestling

March of the Damned

March 24, 2018

Elks Lodge

Santa Ana, CA

Chaz Herrera over Louie Louie. [4’30]

Biagio Crescenzo over Darwin Finch. [13’51]

Ayokah over Mariah Moreno. [13:52]

Max X over Human Tornado. [15’51]

Matt Twizted over Aiden Way in a Death Match. [19’38]

Lord Ateu over The Insaniac. [7’07]

BC Killer & Andre Verdun over Biggie Biggz & Tony Raze to retain the UEW Tag Team Titles. [11’19]

Fern Owens over Funny Bone to retain the UEW Championship. [8’45]