OCCW – 24 March 2018 – Quick Results

OCCW ran at the American Legion Post #555 in Midway City, CA. Click for results.

OCCW

2018 Bushido Cup

March 24th, 2018

American Legion Post #555

Midway City, CA

Ten Bears defeated Voodoo Master

Max Ammo defeated Rudy Rodgers to advance to the semifinals of the 2018 Bushido Cup.

Mikey O’Shea defeated Drew Masters to advance to the semifinals of the 2018 Bushido Cup.

Vintage Dragon defeated B.A. Marcus Fray to advance to the semifinals of the 2018 Bushido Cup.

Freddy Flores defeated Alexander Vega to advance to the semifinals of the 2018 Bushido Cup.

Mikey O’Shea defeated Max Ammo to advance to the finals of the 2018 Bushido Cup.

Vintage Dragon defeated Freddy Flores to advance to the finals of the 2018 Bushido Cup.

Othello defeated Azrael to retain the OCCW Heavyweight Championship

Vintage Dragon defeated Mike O’Shea in the finals of the 2018 Bushido Cup.