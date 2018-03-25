AWS – 24 March 2018 – Quick Results

B-Boy defeated Adam Thornstowe in the main event of the AWS 16th Anniversary show in South Gate on March 24. Click for full results.

Alternative Wrestling Show

16th Anniversary

March 24, 2018

American Legion #335

South Gate, CA

Dicky Mayer over Eli Everfly via knee driver. [8’43]

Brody King over Watts via Gonzo Bomb. [10’20]

Shotzi Blackheart over Mariachi Loco via senton bomb. [12’33]

Tyler Bateman over Jeff Cobb via Death from Above to retain the AWS Heavyweight title. [13’36]

Funny Bone over Dirty Dom Kubrick. [8’29]

Ruby Raze vs. Jessica Havok went to a double countout. [10’58]

PPRay (Ray Rosas & Peter Avalon) over Andy Brown & Legacy to retain the AWS Tag Team titles. [9’10]

Lil’ Cholo over Suede Thompson via cutter. [7’31]

Nicole Savoy over Delilah Doom. [15’59]

B-Boy over Adam Thornstowe via submission. [18’00]