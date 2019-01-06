Championship Wrestling from Hollywood’s Television Taping Schedule for 2019

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood has finalized its schedule for the promotion’s 2019 television taping. The promotion, which is currently available in various television markets throughout the United States and streaming through Fite TV, will hold 19 sets of television tapings at the Oceanview Pavilion in Port Hueneme, CA this year.

The first set of tapings for 2019 are taking place today, January 6, 2019, and will include the tapings for the 400th episode of the promotion’s television program and the quarter-finals of their annual PP3 Cup Tournament. Taking part in the PP3 Cup quarter-finals are Danny Limelight, Tyler Bateman, Adrian Quest, Steven Tresario, D-Man, Brandon Cutler, Richie Slade, and Fidel Bravo.

In addition to the PP3 Cup quarter-finals, television tapings will also feature RockNES Monsters (Yuma and Kevin Martenson) facing Double Platinum (Chris Bey and Suede Thompson) for the vacant United Wrestling Network Tag-Team Championship.

The PP3 Cup will continue on January 20 and the tournament finals will be held on February 10.

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood’s Red Carpet Rumble will be taking place on August 18 and Milestone will be held on December 8. The date for Coastline Clash, the promotion’s other signature event, has not yet been scheduled.

Here is the complete schedule of television taping dates:

January 6

January 20

February 10

February 24

March 10

March 24

April 14

April 28

May 12

June 2

June 30

July 14

July 28

August 18 (Red Carpet Rumble)

September 22

October 6

October 20

November 3

December 8 (Milestone)

All tapings will be held at the Oceanview Pavilion located at 575 S Surfside Dr. in Port Hueneme, CA. The scheduled start time for all tapings is currently 3:00 p.m. and admission to the tapings is free. Championship Wrestling from Hollywood currently airs in the Los Angeles and Orange County area at 4:00 p.m. on KDOC. Starting on January 27, 2019 it will be moving to the 1:00 a.m. timeslot on KDOC. The program also airs on various days and times in other markets. It is also available on the Fite TV app with new episodes posting on Sundays at 4:00 p.m.