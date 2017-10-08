Mav Pro – 07 October 2017 – Quick Results

Kevin Kross defeated Scorpio Sky in the main event of October 7th’s Maverick Pro show, Monster Mash, in Los Angeles. Click for full results.

Maverick Pro Wrestling

Monster Mash

October 7, 2017

American Legion Hall

Los Angeles, CA

Biagio (w/Joshua) over Daniel Moon (w/Aurora Star) to successfully retain the SCWA Cruiserweight championship

Black Dynamite (Bill Cosby Black & “Shogun of Harlem” Jimi Mayhem) over The Feelyons (Osiris Mittens & Senior Buttons) and The Goonies (Billy “Chunk” Hardisty & Keita Murray)

Kadin Anthony (w/Lady Vayne) over El Snowflake [Human Tornado]

“The 11th Plague” JJ KING over The Hobo by DQ

“The Mirror Image” Ricky Mandel over Victor Romanoff

Wrestling Matt over Louie Louie

“Pretty Little Psycho” Kimberly Diamond over “The Pumpkin Queen” Sage Sin

“Killer” Kevin Kross over Scorpio Sky