Baja Stars USA – 07 October 2017 – Quick Results

Daga defeated Bestia 666 in an impromptu singles match after the main event was stopped due to an injury to Blood Eagle at the October 7th Baja Stars USA show in San Diego. Click for full results.

Baja Stars USA

October 7, 2017

Montgomery Waller Rec. Center

San Diego, CA

Rasta Lion & Efekto over Krazy Klown & Nightmare Azteca 2 falls to 0 [10’09]

Dirty Ron McDonald over Veinom and Motros Jungle [11’19]

Legacy & Seiya over Superboy Jr. & principe Indu Jr. 2 falls to 1 [15’19]

Enigma & Genio del Aire over Bufalo Ayala & Sargon 2 falls to 1 [15’06]

Daga & Misterioso Jr. vs. Bestia 666 & Blood Eagle went to a no-contest

-The match was stopped due to an injury to Blood Eagle

Daga over Bestia 666 [2’54]