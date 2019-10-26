MPW – 26 October 2019 – Quick Results

Danny Limelight defeated Daniel Moon in the main event of MPW’s last-minute show in Chatsworth, CA. Also on the card, Ray Rosas & Barbie Boi defeated The Brothers Divine (Brendan & Danny Divine). Click for results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

The Show Must Go On

October 26th, 2019

Millennium Wrestling Academy

Chatsworth, CA

Frankie Frank defeated Dan Parker.

Super Beetle defeated Jacob Tarasso and Ruben Iglesias in a Triple Threat match.

Rat Rosas & Barbie Boi defeated The Brothers Divine (Brendan & Danny Divine).

Danny Limelight defeated Daniel Moon.

