MPW – 26 October 2019 – Quick Results

Danny Limelight defeated Daniel Moon in the main event of MPW’s last-minute show in Chatsworth, CA. Also on the card, Ray Rosas & Barbie Boi defeated The Brothers Divine (Brendan & Danny Divine). Click for results.
Millennium Pro Wrestling
The Show Must Go On
October 26th, 2019
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Chatsworth, CA
Frankie Frank defeated Dan Parker.
Super Beetle defeated Jacob Tarasso and Ruben Iglesias in a Triple Threat match.
Rat Rosas & Barbie Boi defeated The Brothers Divine (Brendan & Danny Divine).
Danny Limelight defeated Daniel Moon.
Note:
- The show was put together at the last minute by MPW booker Ray Rosas after LA Lucha canceled its event that was scheduled for today.
