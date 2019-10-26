[Breaking News] MPW to hold a last-minute event in Chatsworth, CA

After the cancellation of LA Lucha‘s scheduled event in Los Angeles, we have been informed that Millennium Pro Wrestling will be holding a last-minute event at the Millennium Wrestling Academy (located at Boulderdash SFV) in Chatsworth, CA today at 6:30 PM.

Following the announcement of LA Lucha’s cancellation, MPW booker Ray Rosas, who was scheduled to perform at LA Lucha’s event, began putting together a last-minute event that will take place at the promotion’s training facility.

We reached out to Ray Rosas for a comment and were told that bell time is currently scheduled for 6:30 pm. Wrestlers confirmed for the show include Rosas, Danny Limelight, Douglas James, Daniel Moon, and the International Superstars. Tickets for the event are $12.

No other details have been announced as of press time.

The Millennium Wrestling Academy is located on the second floor of Boulderdash SFV. Boulderdash SFV is located at 19801 Nordhoff Pl Ste 110, Chatsworth, CA 91311.