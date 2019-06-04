Santino Bros. announces events in Huntington Park and South Gate

Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy has announced their first two events outside of their school in Bell Gardens since May 2018. They will be running in Huntington Park at the Puro Lucha Dojo on July 20, 2019, and will be in South Gate at American Legion Post 335 on August 17, 2019.

The event on July 20, 2019, is titled Don’t’ Get Mad Get Even and will be headlined by Ruby Raze challenging Jake Atlas for the Santino Bros. Heavyweight Championship. Ruby Raze had won a number one contender’s match against Dom Kubrick and Lucas Riley on March 15, 2019. This will be Jake Atlas’ third defense of the Santino Bros. Heavyweight Championship after defeating Brody king for the title on December 21, 2018.

Other matches scheduled for Don’t Get Mad Get Even are the 2018 Southern California Women’s Wrestler of the Year Delilah Doom taking on the 2018 Southern California Rookie of the Year Dom Kubrick, Santino Bros. Submission Champion Robby Phoenix defending the title against Cameron Gates, Slice Boogie versus Douglas James, and a tag-team match with True Grit facing Aerie and Luke Hawx. This will be the first pro-wrestling appearance in Southern California for the former XPW regular Luke Hawx since a Brewmania event in December 2017.

Don’t Get Mad Get Even will be the first time Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy has held an event at the Puro Lucha Dojo (Inoki Dojo) in Huntington Park, CA.

On August 17, 2019, Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy will be holding Put Up or Shut Up at American Legion Post 335 in South Gate, CA. This will be the promotion’s fifth event to be held at the American Legion in South Gate and first since May 18, 2018. No lineup has been announced for Put Up or Shut Up but Jake Atlas, Dylan Kyle Cox, Eli Everfly, Robby Phoenix, Heather Monroe, Slice Boogie, Cameron Gates, and Lucas Riley are all scheduled to appear.

Here is the complete lineup for Don’t Get Mad Get Even on July 20:

Jake Atlas (c) vs. Ruby Raze for the Santino Bros. Championship

True Grit vs. Luke Hawx and Aerie

Robby Phoenix (c) vs. Cameron Gates for the Santino Bros. Submission Championship

Delilah Doom vs. Dom Kubrick

Slice Boogie vs. Douglas James

Tickets for both events are currently on sale at the Santino Bros. website.