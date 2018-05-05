KOTC – 04 May 2018 – Quick Results

Phil Baroni defeated Matt Lagler at King of the Cage: Under Siege in Alpine, CA. Also on the card, Andy Nguyen defeated Cassie Robb. Click for results.

King of the Cage

Under Siege

May 4th, 2018

Viejas Casino & Resort

Viejas, CA

*All bouts are sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission.”

Desmond Torres (MMA Record: 3-1) defeated Geoffrey Villarreal (MMA Record: 1-0) via Unanimous Decision. Torres improves to 4-1. Villarreal falls to 1-1.

Nick Angeloni (MMA Record: 2-0) defeated Jeff Creighton (MMA Record: 0-0, Pro Debut) via Unanimous Decision. Angeloni climbs to 3-0. Creighton falls to 0-1.

Kurt Kinser (MMA Record: 8-1) defeated Fernando Padilla (MMA Record: 10-2) via Split Decision. Kinser improves to 9-1. Padilla falls to 10-3.

Alex Trinidad (MMA Record: 2-1) defeated Luke Faultersack (MMA Record: 3-2) via Split Decision. Trinidad improves to 3-1. Faultersack falls to 3-3.

Andy Nguyen (MMA Record: 5-6) defeated Cassie Robb (MMA Record: 2-8) via Unanimous Decision. Nguyen improves to 6-6. Robb falls to 2-9.

John Rizzo (MMA Record: 0-2) defeated Domingo Cuero, III (MMA Record: 3-1, 1 NC) via TKO at 0:54 of Round 2. Rizzo improves to 1-2. Cuero falls to 3-2, 2 NC.

Phil Baroni (MMA Record: 15-18) defeated Matt Lagler (MMA Record: 12-14) via TKO at 0:24 of Round 1. Baroni improves to 16-18. Lagler falls to 12-15.