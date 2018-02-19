Legacy Fighting Alliance comes to Cabazon, CA on March 23rd for LFA 36: Simon vs. Zani

The Legacy Fighting Alliance returns to Southern California on March 23rd for LFA 36: Simon vs. Zani in Cabazon, CA at the Morongo Casino Outdoor Pavilion and will air live on AXS TV.

LFA 36: Simon vs. Zani is scheduled to be headlined by a LFA Bantamweight Championship bout as champion Ricky Simon (MMA Record: 11-1) faces Vinicius Zani (MMA Record: 11-4). Ricky Simon goes into this bout on a four fight win streak, with one taking place during the UFC Fight Pass series Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series. This will be Simon’s first title defense since defeating Chico Camus on December 15th, 2017 to win the vacated title.

His opponent, Vinicius Zani, will be going into this fight having won eight out of his nine bouts, with four of those wins coming by way of finish. He will also be riding a four fight win streak going into his title fight against Ricky Simon on March 23rd at LFA 36 in Cabazon, CA at the Morongo Casino Outdoor Pavilion .

In the co-main event, Jamall Emmers (MMA Record: 12-3) will take on Talison Soares (MMA Record: 10-2) in featherweight action. Both fighters will go into this fight on three fight winning streaks. LFA 36 is also scheduled to feature Tommy Aaron (MMA Record: 5-3) vs. Troy Guerrero (MMA Record: 5-1) in a featherweight bout, and Herdem Alacabek (MMA Record: 3-0) vs. Jonathan Noriega (MMA Record: 3-0) in a battle of undefeated Light-Heavyweights.

Tickets for LFA 36: Simon vs. Zani are available now at Ticketmaster.com.

LFA 36: Simon vs. Zani takes place at the Morongo Casino Outdoor Pavilion in Cabazon, CA. The Morongo Casino Outdoor Pavilion is located at 49500 Seminole Dr, Cabazon, CA 92230. Prelim bouts are scheduled to begin at 5:00pm. The LFA 36: Simon vs. Zani main card will air live on AXS TV at 7:00pm PST, 10pm PST.

Stay tuned to SoCalUncensored for news and updates.