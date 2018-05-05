Mav Pro “Killing Time” – 05 May 2018 – Quick Results

Chris Bey defeated Adam Brooks to retain the Maverick Pro Heavyweight title in the main event of Maverick Pro’s Killing Time on May 5 in Burbank. Click for full results.

Maverick Pro

Killing Time

May 5, 2018

Burbank Moose Lodge

Burbank, CA

Laynie Luck over Dick Justice via rollup. [4’46]

Fred Yehi over Daniel Moon and Keita Murray via submission on Moon (strikes). [9’59]

Sumie Sakai & Deonna Purrazzo over Kylie Rae & Amber Nova via Fujiwara Armbar on Rae by Purrazzo. [9’09]

Killer Kross over Simon Grimm via Doomsday. [14’12]

Gym Nasty Boys (White Mike & Timmy Lou Retton) over Workhorsemen (Anthony Henry & James Drake). [16’18]

Andrew Everett over Austin Theory. [12’49]

Rachael Ellering over Katarina Leigh and Chelsea Green to win the Maverick Pro Women’s title. Ellering pins Green. [5’58]

Chris Bey over Adam Brooks via springboard cutter to retain the Maverick Pro Heavyweight title. [21’42]