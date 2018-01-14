Maverick Pro – 13 January 2018 – Quick Results

Katarina Leigh defeated Karlee Perez and Kimberly Diemond in a triple threat match to become the inagural Maverick Pro Women’s champion in the main event of the promotion’s January 13 show in Los Angeles. Click for full results.

Maverick Pro

Extinction

January 13, 2017

American Legion #206

Los Angeles, CA

Aguilera over B-Minus

Louie Louie over Hyper Streak

Nick Bugatti & Mazarratti over Mike Shoop in a handicap match

Keita Murray over Zicky Dice

Will Hobbs over Kadillak

The Feelyons (Osiris Mittens/Senior Buttons) vs. The Brothers Divine (Danny/Brenden) went to a no-contest due to an attack by The Revenant

“The Chief” Owen Travers over Daniel Moon (w/Aurora Star)

Killer Kross over Luchasaurus to retain the Maverick Pro Heavyweight Championship

Chris Bey over Mariachi Loco

Katarina Leigh (w/Joshua) over Karlee Perez and Kimberly Diemond to become the inagural Maverick Pro Women’s Champion

Note: Katarina Leigh will make her first title defense against Madison Rayne on February 24, 2018.

Credit: Mike Draven