Maverick Pro – 13 January 2018 – Quick Results

Katarina Leigh defeated Karlee Perez and Kimberly Diemond in a triple threat match to become the inagural Maverick Pro Women’s champion in the main event of the promotion’s January 13 show in Los Angeles. Click for full results.
Maverick Pro
Extinction
January 13, 2017
American Legion #206
Los Angeles, CA
Aguilera over B-Minus
Louie Louie over Hyper Streak
Nick Bugatti & Mazarratti over Mike Shoop in a handicap match
Keita Murray over Zicky Dice
Will Hobbs over Kadillak
The Feelyons (Osiris Mittens/Senior Buttons) vs. The Brothers Divine (Danny/Brenden) went to a no-contest due to an attack by The Revenant
“The Chief” Owen Travers over Daniel Moon (w/Aurora Star)
Killer Kross over Luchasaurus to retain the Maverick Pro Heavyweight Championship
Chris Bey over Mariachi Loco
Katarina Leigh (w/Joshua) over Karlee Perez and Kimberly Diemond to become the inagural Maverick Pro Women’s Champion
Note: Katarina Leigh will make her first title defense against Madison Rayne on February 24, 2018.
Credit: Mike Draven
