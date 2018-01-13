Quintessential Pro – 13 January 2018 – Quick Results

Adam Thornstowe defeated Chuck Taylor to retain the Q Pro Heavyweight title in the main event of Quintessential Pro’s January 13 show in Baldwin Park. Also on the show Delilah Doom defeated Nicole Matthews. Click for full results.
Quintessential Pro
It’s No Mystery
January 13, 2018
American Legion #241
Baldwin park, CA
Karl Fredericks over Ray Rosas
Laura James over Liiza hall
Nicole Matthews over Heather Monroe
Luster The Legend over Jeff Cobb
Buggy Nova & Artemis Spencer over Royce Issacs & Sage Sin
Delilah Doom over Nicole Matthews
Adam Thornstowe over Chuck Taylor to retain the Q Pro Heavyweight title
