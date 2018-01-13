Quintessential Pro – 13 January 2018 – Quick Results

Adam Thornstowe defeated Chuck Taylor to retain the Q Pro Heavyweight title in the main event of Quintessential Pro’s January 13 show in Baldwin Park. Also on the show Delilah Doom defeated Nicole Matthews. Click for full results.

Quintessential Pro

It’s No Mystery

January 13, 2018

American Legion #241

Baldwin park, CA

Karl Fredericks over Ray Rosas

Laura James over Liiza hall

Nicole Matthews over Heather Monroe

Luster The Legend over Jeff Cobb

Buggy Nova & Artemis Spencer over Royce Issacs & Sage Sin

Delilah Doom over Nicole Matthews

Adam Thornstowe over Chuck Taylor to retain the Q Pro Heavyweight title