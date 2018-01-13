SoCal Pro – 13 January 2018 – Quick Results

Ricky Mandel defeated “Uptown” Andy Brown to retain the SoCal Pro Heavyweight title in the main event of SoCal Pro’s January 13 show in Oceanside. Cliick for full results.

SoCal Pro

New Year’s Retribution

January 13, 2018

Oceanside Boys & Girls Club

Oceanside, CA

Ju Dizz over Devin Sparks by submission. [10’13]

Ballard Bros. (Shannon & Shane Ballard) over True Grit (Hoss Hogg & Jesse James), Dark Usagi & Dirty Doug, and Lil’ Cholo & SoCal Crazy to retain the SoCal Pro Tag-Team championship. [6’15]

Hunter Freeman over Destro by DQ. Destro retains the SoCal Pro Golden State title. [11’23]

Ryan Kidd over Yuki. [13’38]

Ricky Mandel over “Uptown” Andy Brown to retain the SoCal Pro Heavyweight championship. [18’17]