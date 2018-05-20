SoCal Pro – 19 May 2018 – Quick Results

Andy Brown defeated Max McManus to retain the SoCal Pro Heavyweight title in the main event of SoCal Pro’s May 19 show in San Marcos. Click for full results.

SoCal Pro

May 19, 2018

SoCal Pro Wrestling School

San Marcos, CA

Mike Camden over Hunter Freeman.

Ty Ray & Ju Dizz over Dark Usagi & Dirty Doug.

Ryan Kidd over Fidel Bravo to retain the SoCal Pro Golden State Title.

Ricky Mandel over Blue Tornado by submission.

Ricky Mandel over Joey Barone.

Andy Brown over Max McManus to retain the SoCal Pro Heavyweight Title.

Credit: Jason Doering