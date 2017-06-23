SoCal Pro – 23 June 2017 – Quick Results

Anthony Idol defeated Mikey O’Shea to retain the SoCal Pro Heavyweight title in the main event of SoCal Pro’s June 23rd fan appreciation show in San Marcos. Click for full results



SoCal Pro

June 23, 2017

SoCal Pro Wrestling School

San Marcos, CA

Snake over Motros Jungle [5’49]

SoCal Crazy over Kitana Vera to retain the AWS Light Heavyweight title [11’29]

“Uptown” Andy Brown over Hunter Freeman [10’49]

Ryan Kidd over Adrian Quest to retain the SoCal Pro Golden State title [11’35]

Ju Dizz & Drake Phillips over Dark Usagi & Dirty Doug [12’29]

Anthony Idol over Mikey O’Shea to retain the SoCal Pro Heavyweight title [10’57]