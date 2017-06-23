Wrestling Pro Wrestling – 23 June 2017 – Quick Results

Eli Everfly defeated “Big Nasty” Eric Watts in the main event of June 23rd’s Wrestling Pro Wrestling show in Bell Gardens. Click for full results.
Brian Kendrick’s Wrestling Pro Wrestling
June 23, 2017
Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy
Bell Gardens, CA
Study Buddies (Chaz Herrera & Darwin Finch) over Leather Daddy & Rubber Baby
Hot Diggity Dog over Phil Cosby, Cereal Man, and Candy Girl in an elimination match
Sexy Chino over King Desi
Cedric the Postman over Fred Ex and Lou PS in a Frying Pan Match. Fred Ex gets panned.
Jarek 1:20 over “Pretty” Peter Avalon
Eli Everfly over Eric Watts
