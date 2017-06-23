Wrestling Pro Wrestling – 23 June 2017 – Quick Results

Eli Everfly defeated “Big Nasty” Eric Watts in the main event of June 23rd’s Wrestling Pro Wrestling show in Bell Gardens. Click for full results.

Brian Kendrick’s Wrestling Pro Wrestling

June 23, 2017

Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy

Bell Gardens, CA

Study Buddies (Chaz Herrera & Darwin Finch) over Leather Daddy & Rubber Baby

Hot Diggity Dog over Phil Cosby, Cereal Man, and Candy Girl in an elimination match

Sexy Chino over King Desi

Cedric the Postman over Fred Ex and Lou PS in a Frying Pan Match. Fred Ex gets panned.

Jarek 1:20 over “Pretty” Peter Avalon

Eli Everfly over Eric Watts