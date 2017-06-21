SoCal News & Notes 06/21/2017

Today we have updates for next week’s WWE shows including a women’s Money in the Bank rematch, FCW canceling a women’s TLC match, PCW, Cap’s Comicpalooza, CWFH, and more. Click for today’s news update.

—

WWE will be in Southern California next week with Monday Night Raw in Los Angeles and a Smackdown brand house show in Bakersfield on June 26th and Smackdown Live in San Diego on June 27th.

For Monday’s Raw in Los Angeles, R-Truth versus Goldust has been announced. A match between Bray Wyatt and Brock Lesnar for the Universal title has also been advertised. If that match takes place it would likely be a post-show dark match.

For Smackdown live in San Diego they will be holding the second women’s Money in the Bank ladder match. This will be a rematch of the controversial match from this past Sunday’s Money in the Bank PPV, and once again it will be Carmella vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Natalya vs. Tamina in the match.

Another rematch from the Money in the Bank PPV will also take place when Lana once again challenges Naomi for the Smackdown women’s title.

Other Smackdown matches that are scheduled are The Hype Bros. (Zack Ryder & Mojo Rawley) against The Usos in a non-title match, with the stipulation that if The Hype Bros. win they will become the number one contenders for the Smackdown tag-team titles, and Sami Zayn will face Baron Corbin.

—

The six-women TLC match for Finest City Wrestling’s annual “The Pow! Boom! Smack! Wrestling Show!” on July 22nd has been canceled. Despite Thunder Rosa, Heather Monroe, Sage Sin, and Ray Lyn having already been announced for the match, the promotion was having trouble getting more competitors they wanted for the match due to the risks. A new main event will be announced soon.

—

Pacific Coast Wrestling has announced their second Young Guns show will be taking place on September 2nd. Like the first Young Guns event they held, this will once again be an interactive event where fans in attendance select a winner to compete on an upcoming main PCW show. Eli Everfly was selected from the first show.

—

Cap’s Comicpalooza that was scheduled for last weekend was canceled only a few days before the event, with the promoter, Captain Comic Con, stating the venue pulled the plug because the event was “too large.” When the venue was contacted to confirm the cancellation reason, they stated that the promoter actually canceled at the last minute citing family issues.

Captain Comic Con is stating that the show has only been postponed, and it will now be held on August 12th. He did not announce a venue, but included photos of Bryant Park’s Arlanza Center in Riverside on his Facebook post announcing the change. When I contacted The Arlanza Center, they advised there are no wrestling shows listed on their calendar for August 12th.

Fans who asked for refunds from the first date, have reported they have already been given full refunds.

—

People are still stating they have not received any sort of refund from the canceled Brave Immortal Combat show from June 4th, and that PayPal is still investigating. The promotion has remained mostly silent, except to complain on Twitter about people filing PayPal disputes and hurtuing their standing with PayPal.

—

Last week Lucha Underground continued to improve in the ratings with 123,000 viewers for the first showing at 8:00 pm and 51,000 for the 9:00 pm showing. This is the most viewers for the first airing since this season’s 12th episode on November 23, 2016.

—

Former WWE ring announcer and author Justin Roberts will be a guest at Championship Wrestling from Hollywood’s Red Carpet Rumble on June 25th.

—

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla world heavyweight champion Zack Sabre Jr. has been officially announced as competing in this year’s New Japan Pro Wrestling G1 tournament starting on July 17th. The blocks and the match schedule for the tournament will be announced later this month.

—

Rikishi will be doing an autograph signing at Sports Authentics USA in the Puente Hills Mall (the filming location for Back to the Future’s Twin Pines Mall) on August 19th from 12-1:30pm.

—

Sabotage has added Kady Maddox, who does backstage interviews for Championship Wrestling from Hollywood, and manages Ricky Mandel under the name Lacey Von Porter at Maverick Pro, to their August 5th show in Imperial Beach.

—

This week’s shows:

6/23:

SoCal Pro presents Fan Appreciation Night in San Marcos, CA (Free event)

Millennium Pro Wrestling in Moorpark, CA

Brian Kendrick’s Wrestling Pro Wrestling in Bell Gardens, CA

6/24:

Maverick Pro Wrestling in Los Angeles, CA

KnokX Pro in Sun Valley, CA

MWF in East Los Angeles, CA

6/25:

Championship Wrestling From Hollywood Red Carpet Rumble in Pt. Hueneme, CA (Free Event)

House of Pain Wrestling in La Puente, CA

Lucha Pro in Los Angeles, CA

6/26:

WWE Monday Night Raw in Los Angeles, CA

WWE Live in Bakersfield, CA

6/27:

WWE Smackdown Live in San Diego, CA