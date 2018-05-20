Baja Stars USA – 19 May 2018 – Quick Results

Baja Stars USA held lucha libre matches as part of San Diego Taco Fest on May 19. Genio Del Aire defeated Estudiante Jr. in the night’s main event. Click for full results.

Baja Stars USA

San Diego Taco Fest

May 19, 2018

Waterfront Park

San Diego, CA

Los Marginals (Stigma & Anton Carillo) over Efekto & Nightmare Azteca in 2 out of 3 falls.

Payaso Ronnie & Gladiator over Veinom & Motros Jungle in 2 out of 3 falls.

Edina Libre (Edina from Morton in the Morning on z90) over Cholo Martinez in a Celebrity Wrestling Payoff Match.

KC Douglas over Michael Hopkins.

Ray Rosas & Corey Jackson over Tito Escondido & Rico Dynamite.

Genio Del Aire over Estudiante Jr.

Credit: Chris Duncan