Baja Stars USA – 17 February 2018 – Quick Results

Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix defeatd Bestia 666 and Garza Jr. in the main event of Baja Stars USA’s 2nd anniversary show in San Diego on February 17. Click for full results.

Baja Stars USA

2nd Anniversary

February 17, 2018

San Diego, CA

Mike Camden over Commando #1

Efekto over Nightmare Azteca and Thanos in a triple threat match

Sage Sin over Chik Tormenta and Airya in a triple threat match

Danny Limelight over Funny Bone

El Gran Bufalo & Black Tauro over Enigma & Viento in a 2/3 Falls match

Misterioso Jr over Blood Eagle in a 2/3 Falls Match to become the first Baja Stars USA Champion

Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix over Bestia 666 & Garza Jr.

-Mr. 450 interfered on behalf of Penta el Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix

Credit: Chris Duncan