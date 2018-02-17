Baja Stars USA – 17 February 2018 – Quick Results

Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix defeatd Bestia 666 and Garza Jr. in the main event of Baja Stars USA’s 2nd anniversary show in San Diego on February 17. Click for full results.
Baja Stars USA
2nd Anniversary
February 17, 2018
San Diego, CA
Mike Camden over Commando #1
Efekto over Nightmare Azteca and Thanos in a triple threat match
Sage Sin over Chik Tormenta and Airya in a triple threat match
Danny Limelight over Funny Bone
El Gran Bufalo & Black Tauro over Enigma & Viento in a 2/3 Falls match
Misterioso Jr over Blood Eagle in a 2/3 Falls Match to become the first Baja Stars USA Champion
Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix over Bestia 666 & Garza Jr.
-Mr. 450 interfered on behalf of Penta el Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix
Credit: Chris Duncan
