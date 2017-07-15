Baja Stars USA – 15 July 2017 – Quick Results

At Baja Stars USA’s July 15th show in San Diego the main event saw Psicosis and Blood Eagle defeat Magno and Misterioso Jr. Click for full results from the show.

Baja Stars USA

July 15, 2017

Montgomery Waller Rec. Center

San Diego, CA

Veinom over Motros Jungle

Efekto & Sargon over Romeo & Sexy Rose

Rico Dynamite, Tito Escondido, & Che Cabrera vs. Ray Rosas, Peter Avalon, & Pinky went to a no contest

El Hijo Del Asesino over Enigma and El Gran Bufalo in a triple threat match

Psicosis & Blood Eagle over Magno & Misterioso Jr.

Credit: Chris Duncan