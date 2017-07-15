EWF – 15 July 2017 – Quick Results

“Uptown” Andy Brown and Adrian Quest defeated Tyler Bateman and Friar Juan Roman in the main event of EWF’s July 15th show in San Bernardino. Also on the show the Inland Title Tournament continued with more 1st round matches. Click for full results.
Empire Wrestling Federation
July 15, 2017
VFW Post #8737
San Bernardino, CA
Eric Cross over Steady Eddie
Inland Title Tournament – Round 1
Alonzo Alvarez over Lucas Riley
Hard Knocks and Bug Bites (Super Beetle & Ty Ray) over Midnight Delight (Billy Blade & Richie Slade) to retain the EWF Tag-Team Titles
Inland Title Tournament – Round 1
Bushranger Kelly over Fidel Bravo by count out
“Uptown” Andy Brown & Adrian Quest over Tyler Bateman & Friar Juan Roman
