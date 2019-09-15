Baja Stars USA announces lineups for its last two events of 2019

Baja Stars USA has announced the lineups for its last two events of 2019, taking place on October 5 in San Diego and October 6 in Los Angeles. The shows will be highlighted by a Cruiserweight Championship defense in San Diego and the Baja Stars USA return of the Lucha Brothers in Los Angeles.

On October 5 in San Diego, Danny Limelight will defend the Baja Stars USA Cruiserweight Championship in a four-way against Puma King, Terror Azteca, and Unicornio in the main event. Limelight, who is the only person to have held the Baja Stars USA Cruiserweight Championship, has held the title since August 18, 2018.

The semi-main event for October 5 will see Nicho El Millonario (Psicosis), Super Crazy, and Crazy Frank team to face Mortiz, TJ Boy, and Arandu.

Here is the full lineup for October 5 in San Diego:

Danny Limelight (c) vs. Puma King vs. Terror Azteca vs. Unicornio for the Baja Stars USA Cruiserweight Championship

Nicho El Millonario, Super Crazy, and Crazy Frank vs. Mortiz, TJ Boy, and Arandu

Nightmare Azteca and Huracan Negro vs. Satan and Soberbio

Lady Lee vs. Amazona vs. Barbie Boy

Rey Maligno vs. Eclipse Jr.

In Los Angeles on October 6, the main event will be a five-way featuring Penta El Zero M, Rey Fenix, Extreme Tiger, Puma King, and Danny Limelight. This will the first time Penta El Zero M has appeared in Baja Stars since April 14 of this year, and the first Baja Stars USA match for Rey Fenix since February 17, 2018.

The semi-main event in Los Angeles will be nearly identical to the semi-main event in San Diego the night before, with Satan replacing Mortiz as the only difference.

Here is the full lineup for October 6 in Los Angeles:

Penta El Zero M vs. Rey Fenix vs. Extreme Tiger vs. Puma King vs. Danny Limelight

Nicho El Millonario, Super Crazy, and Crazy Frank vs. Satan, TJ Boy, and Arandu

Unicornio and Legacy vs. Superboy Jr. and Principe Indu Jr.

Barbie Boy vs. Lady Lee

Amazona vs. Rey Maligno

The October 5 Baja Stars USA event will be taking place at the Montgomery Waller Rec. Center in San Diego, CA. Bell time is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Ticket prices are $25.00 for front row and $20.00 for general admission. Kid’s general admission tickets are $10.00

The Los Angeles Baja Stars USA event on October 6 will take place at the Montecito Heights Recreation Center. Bell time for this event is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tickets range from $30.00 for front row to $20.00 for general admission.