Baja Stars USA – 17 March 2018 – Quick Results

Mecha Wolf defeated Barbaro Cavenario and Viento in a triple threat match in the main event of Baja Stars USA’s March 17 show in San Diego. Click for full results.

Baja Stars USA

March 17, 2018

Montgomery Waller Rec. Center

San Diego, CA

Efekto & Nightmare Azteca over Barrio Boy & Puma Negro in 2 out of 3 falls.

Danny Limelight over Ju Dizz.

H.A.T.E (Tito Escondido, Che Cabrera, & Rico Dynamite) Los Marginals (Stigma & Anton Carillo) & Tigrillo.

Team Mexicali (El Genio del Aire & Estudiante Jr.) over Team Tijuana (Zarco & Enigma) in 2 out of 3 falls.

Mecha Wolf over Barbaro Cavernario and Viento in a triple threat match.

Credit: Chris Duncan