Baja Stars USA – 21 August 2021 – Results

Ren Narita defeated The DKC in the main event of Baja Stars USA’s August 21 event in San Diego, CA. Click for full results.

Baja Stars USA

August 21, 2021

San Diego, CA

Eddie Islas pinned Incendio Calavera.

Huracan defeated Commando II by submission.

Blac Mamba, Rasta Lion, and Commando I defeated Nightmare Azteca, Inframundo, and Vulcan in 2 out of 3 falls.

Rayden defeated SoCal Crazy and Unicornio in a triple threat match.

The King Rey Misterio and Romeo defeated Monster II and Puma Negro in a 2 out of 3 falls match.

Ren Narita defeated The DKC by submission.