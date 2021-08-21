EWF – 18 August 2021 – Results

Empire Wrestling Federation held an event in Riverside on August 18, and Friar Juan Roman defeated SoCal Crazy in the main event. Click for full results.

Empire Wrestling Federation

August 18, 2021

Riverside Christian Assembly

Riverside, CA

CJ Thunder over Travis From Space 68.

Erick Red over Alan Breeze.

Vito Fratelli over Wicked Wickett.

Nick Lash over Trailer King in round 1 of the American Title Tournament.

Tortuga over Kasey Phoenix.

Friar Juan Roman over SoCal Crazy in round 1 of the American Title Tournament.