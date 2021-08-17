NJPW Strong – 16 August 2021 – Results

New Japan Pro Wrestling held tapings for upcoming episodes of Strong on August 16 in Long Beach. Click for spoilers for future episodes of NJPW Strong.

New Japan Pro Wrestling

Strong

August 16, 2021

Thunder Studios

Long Beach, CA

Tomohiro Ishii over Alex Coughlin.

Chris Dickinson over Royce Isaacs.

Hikuleo over Juice Robinson in a tables match.

Yuji Nagata & Yuya Uemura over DKC & Kevin Knight.

Clark Connors, Karl Fredericks, & Hiroshi Tanahashi over Bateman, Barrett, & Misterioso.

JR Kratos over Fred Yehi.

Ren Narita over Fred Rosser.

Jay White over Wheeler YUTA.

Tom Lawlor over Lio Rush to retain the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship.