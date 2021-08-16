FMLL – 15 August 2021 – Results

Vito Fratelli, Acero Dorado and Tiffany defeated Hijo Del Impostor, Superboy Jr. and La Chaparita in the main event of FMLL’s August 15 event in Los Angeles. Click for full results.
FMLL
August 15, 2021
Don Quijote Salon
Los Angeles, CA
Erick Red over CJ Thunder.
Romeo Cruz & Nick Lash over Southern Men of Genius.
El Primitivo over Hades & Robbie Phoenix.
SoCal Crazy & Biaggio over Black Metal & Friar Roman.
Vito Fratelli, Acero Dorado & Tiffany over Hijo Del Impostor, Superboy Jr & La Chaparita.
