Ultimo Guerrero and Blue Panther defeated Solar and Barbaro Cavenario in the main event of FMLL’s March 8 event in El Monte, CA. Click for full results.
FMLL
March 8, 2020
Gabinos Hall
El Monte, CA
Kid Tornado over Malice.
Hades over Hijo de Acero Dorado.
Vito Fratelli & Black Metal (with Jack Fancy) vs. Piloto Suicida & Romeo goes to a no-contest.
Legacy & Sin Limite over Acero Dorado & Shamu Jr. via DQ.
Ultimo Guerrero & Blue Panther over Solar & Barbaro Cavenario.
Be the first to comment on "FMLL – 08 March 2020 – Results"