FMLL – 08 March 2020 – Results

Ultimo Guerrero and Blue Panther defeated Solar and Barbaro Cavenario in the main event of FMLL’s March 8 event in El Monte, CA. Click for full results.

FMLL

March 8, 2020

Gabinos Hall

El Monte, CA

Kid Tornado over Malice.

Hades over Hijo de Acero Dorado.

Vito Fratelli & Black Metal (with Jack Fancy) vs. Piloto Suicida & Romeo goes to a no-contest.

Legacy & Sin Limite over Acero Dorado & Shamu Jr. via DQ.

Ultimo Guerrero & Blue Panther over Solar & Barbaro Cavenario.