FMLL – 21 November 2021 – Results

Ultimo Guerrero and Barbaro Cavenario defeated Atlantis and Felino in the main event of FMLL’s November 21 event in Los Angeles, CA. Click for full results.

FMLL

November 21, 2021

Los Angeles, CA

Vito Fratelli & Principe Indu Jr over El Cucuy & HD Acero Dorado.

Team Savage- Black Metal, Juan Roman & Raunchy Rico over King Star, Viento & El Gavian.

Gem Gemini “La Chaparita” over Baronesa, Silueta & Tiffany to become the NEW FMLL Campeona Femenil.

HD Impostor & El Dragon over Profeta JR & Acero Dorado.

Ultimo Guerrero & Babaro Cavenario over Atlantis & Felino.