Santino Bros – 27 November 2021 – Results

Bad Dude Tito defeated Slice Boogie to become the number one contender to the Santino Bros. Heavyweight Championship in the main event of Santino Bros's Nice Guys Finish Last on November 27 in Los Angeles, CA.

Santino Bros.

Nice Guys Finish Last

November 27, 2021

Leo P. Turner Hall

Los Angeles, CA

Lucas Riley over Dom Kubrick.

Biagio Crescenzo over Delilah Doom.

El Primo Trebeca over Kidd Bandit, Alonzo Alvarez, Hellman Rosecrown, Koto Hiro, and Ricjie Coy.

Cam Gates over Tyler Bateman to retain the Santino Bros. Inner City Title.

Ismail Vaughn over Alec Tomas.

Che Cabrera & Rico Dynamite over True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg).

Notes:

The Santino Bros. Submission Championship was renamed the Santino Bros. Inner City Championship.