SBWA Up All Night 7 – 06 September 2019 – Results

Santino Bros. held their seventh top-secret invite-only Up All Night tapings on September 6th in Bell Gardens, CA. Click for spoilers of the upcoming YouTube episode.
Santino Bros.
Up All Night 7
September 6, 2019
Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy
Bell Gardens, CA
Lucas Riley over Captain Corona.
Guy Cool over Alec Thomas.
Alonzo Alvarez over Darwin Finch.
Gaius Tantalas over Vinny Wasco via DQ.
Dom Kubrick over Mylo Matters.
Koto Hiro over Hyde and Baron Rotza.
