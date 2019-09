Maverick Wrestling – 07 September 2019 – Results

Chris Bey defeated Facade to retain the Maverick Revolution Championship in the main event of Maverick Wrestling’s September 7th event in Los Angeles, CA. Click for full results.

Maverick Wrestling

Danger Zone

September 7, 2019

Phylm Studio

Los Angeles, CA

Katarina Leigh over Priscilla Kelly to retain the Maverick Women’s Championship.

Colder McColl over Spyder.

Promise Land (Matt Vandagriff & Biagio Crescenzo) over Double Dare (Daniel Moon & Keita Murray).

-Double Dare has to split up.

Killer Kross over Darby Allin to retain the Maverick Heavyweight Championship.

Isiah Bronson over Zicky Dice and Sean Black.

Lil’ Cholo over Owen Travers.

Mariachi Loco over Andy Brown, Slice Boogie and Ice Williams.

Chris Bey over Facade to retain the Maverick Revolution Championship.