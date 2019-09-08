New Japan Showdown set for November 11th, 2019 in Los Angeles

New Japan Pro Wrestling will return to Los Angeles, CA for New Japan Showdown at the Globe Theatre on Monday, November 11th, 2019.

NJPW will also be holding a New Japan Showdown event at the San Jose Civic in San Jose on November 9th. Information on participating wrestlers and ticket sales for New Japan Showdown in Los Angeles will be announced at a later date.

NJPW posted the following statement on their website:

During the Super J-Cup event on August 24, NJPW’s return to the Bay Area was announced with New Japan Showdown in San Jose on Saturday November 9. We’re excited to announce that this event will be joined by a second card in Los Angeles on Monday November 11. New Japan Showdown in Los Angeles will emanate from LA’s Globe Theatre. Earlier this year, NJPW hit the Globe Theater as part of the New Beginning in USA tour. That night, Roppongi Vice reformed for one night only for a wild main event; what could happen when all the stars of New Japan return?

New Japan Showdown will be the third NJPW event held in Southern California this year. It will also mark the second time the promotion has held an event at the Globe Theatre, which is also the home of Pro Wrestling Guerrilla. NJPW previously ran at the Globe Theatre earlier this year on January 30th as part of The New Beginning USA tour. The show was headlined by Tracy Williams and Juice Robinson vs. Roppongi Vice (Rocky Romero & Trent Barreta).

NJPW’s second event in Southern California this year took place at the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach on August 25th, featuring the finals of the Super J Cup 2019 tournament. Later this year, New Japan Pro Wrestling will hold Lion’s Break Project 2 as part of CharaExpo USA 2019 in Anaheim, CA on December 7th and 8th.

