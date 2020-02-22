Santino Bros. Up All Night – 21 February 2020 – Results

Santino Bros. filmed Up All Night 12 on February 21, 2020. The event featured a Survive the Night Tournament. Click for spoilers for the upcoming YouTube show.
Santino Bros. Up All Night
Survive the Night
February 21, 2020
Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy
Bell Gardens, CA
Survive The Night – Round 1
Lucas Riley over Dylan Kyle Cox
Survive The Night – Round 1
Rey Romero Jr. over Keita Murray
Survive The Night – Round 1
Guy Cool over Robby Phoenix
Survive The Night – Round 1
RJ Santos over Alec Tomas
Survive The Night – Round 2
Lucas Riley over Guy Cool
Survive The Night – Round 2
Rey Romero Jr. over RJ Santos
Rob Shit & Chuck Devine over Hustle & Muscle (Vinny Wasco & Alonzo Alvarez).
Survive The Night – Finals
Lucas Riley over Rey Romero Jr.
