Santino Bros. Up All Night – 21 February 2020 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 02/22/2020

Santino Bros. filmed Up All Night 12 on February 21, 2020. The event featured a Survive the Night Tournament. Click for spoilers for the upcoming YouTube show.

Santino Bros. Up All Night
Survive the Night
February 21, 2020
Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy
Bell Gardens, CA

Survive The Night – Round 1
Lucas Riley over Dylan Kyle Cox

Survive The Night – Round 1
Rey Romero Jr. over Keita Murray

Survive The Night – Round 1
Guy Cool over Robby Phoenix

Survive The Night – Round 1
RJ Santos over Alec Tomas

Survive The Night – Round 2
Lucas Riley over Guy Cool

Survive The Night – Round 2
Rey Romero Jr. over RJ Santos

Rob Shit & Chuck Devine over Hustle & Muscle (Vinny Wasco & Alonzo Alvarez).

Survive The Night – Finals
Lucas Riley over Rey Romero Jr.

