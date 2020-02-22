Santino Bros. Up All Night – 21 February 2020 – Results

Santino Bros. filmed Up All Night 12 on February 21, 2020. The event featured a Survive the Night Tournament. Click for spoilers for the upcoming YouTube show.

Santino Bros. Up All Night

Survive the Night

February 21, 2020

Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy

Bell Gardens, CA

Survive The Night – Round 1

Lucas Riley over Dylan Kyle Cox

Survive The Night – Round 1

Rey Romero Jr. over Keita Murray

Survive The Night – Round 1

Guy Cool over Robby Phoenix

Survive The Night – Round 1

RJ Santos over Alec Tomas

Survive The Night – Round 2

Lucas Riley over Guy Cool

Survive The Night – Round 2

Rey Romero Jr. over RJ Santos

Rob Shit & Chuck Devine over Hustle & Muscle (Vinny Wasco & Alonzo Alvarez).

Survive The Night – Finals

Lucas Riley over Rey Romero Jr.