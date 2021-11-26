Lucha Pro – 21 November 2021 – Results

Tiger Kidd, Barrio Boy and Chaz Herrera defeated Profeta Jr., Red Spider and Malice in the main event of Lucha Pro’s November 21 event in Los Angeles, CA. Click for full results.

Lucha Pro

Amazing Jr Tribute Show

November 21, 2021

Florence Arena

Los Angeles, CA

Vito Fratelli defeated Biagio, Mikey O Shea, and Vintage Dragon in Fatal Four Way for the No.1 contender ship for Luchapro Heavyweight Title.

Luchapro Heavyweight Championship match

Vito Fratelli defeated Hector Canales for the title.

Lois Grain Def. Hellman Rosecrown

Sean Black defeated Jay Rich and Niko Sadman in a Triple Threat Match.

