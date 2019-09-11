FMLL lineup for LA County Fair announced, Dr. Wagner Jr vs Blue Demon Jr. set for El Monte

Fuerza Mexicana de Lucha Libre will be holding several shows in September, including shows at the LA County Fair featuring several Lucha legends, and an event in El Monte set to be headlined by a rematch from one of the biggest Lucha Libre shows of the year.

On September 14-15th, FMLL presents “Leyendas de la Lucha Libre” at the LA County Fair in Pomona, CA. Matches will take place at the Fusion Fest stage, located at the infield of The Grandstand neighborhood next to The Farm. Both shows will feature identical lineups throughout both days. Matches are slated to feature LA Park, Blue Panther, Pirata Morgan, Hilo De LA Park, and more.

Here is the match lineup and schedule for Saturday, September 14th as listed on the LA County Fair website:

11:30 AM: Kid Tornado & Super Nacho vs. Poder Infernal & Malice

1:00 PM: Potro Romano & Play Boy vs. Amazing Jr & Legacy

2:30 PM: Ultimo Shamu & Indu Jr vs. Romeo & Piloto Suicida

3:30 PM: Profeta Jr & Shamu Jr vs. Hijo Del Imposter & Hilo De LA Park

5:00 PM: LA Park & Blue Panther vs. Pirata Morgan & Acero Dorado

For music fans, the End Of Summer Concert Series will have Hammer’s House Party at 7:30 PM, featuring M.C. Hammer, En Vogue, Coolio, and Biz Markie.

Here is the match lineup and schedule for Sunday, September 15th as listed on the LA County Fair website:

11:30 AM: Kid Tornado & Super Nacho vs. Poder Infernal & Malice

1:00 PM: Potro Romano & Play Boy vs. Amazing Jr & Legacy

2:30 PM: Ultimo Shamu & Indu Jr vs. Romeo & Piloto Suicida

3:30 PM: Profeta Jr & Shamu Jr vs. Hijo Del Imposter & Hilo De LA Park

5:00 PM: LA Park & Blue Panther vs. Pirata Morgan & Acero Dorado

For tickets, information on the LA County Fair, and a map of the fairgrounds visit www.lacountyfair.com.

On September 22nd, FMLL will be running at Florentine Gardens in El Monte, CA at 5:30 PM. The event is slated to be headlined by Blue Demon Jr. vs. Dr. Wagner Jr.

On August 3rd, 2019, the two men faced each other AAA Triplemanía XXVII in a “Lucha de Apuestas” Mask vs. Hair match that saw Demon defeat Wagner to win Wagner’s hair. After the match, Wagner announced his retirement from Lucha Libre. The retirement lasted one week after Wagner canceled his retirement. Blue Demon Jr. vs. Dr. Wagner Jr. is also scheduled to headline AAA’s September 15th event in New York City at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Tickets for FMLL in El Monte on September 22nd are available now at FMLL.net.