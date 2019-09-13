MPW – 13 September 2019 – Results

Che Cabrera defeated Daniel Moon via DQ in the main event of MPW’s Dino Crisis in Chatsworth, CA on September 13. Click for full results from the event.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

Dino Crisis

September 13, 2019

Millennium Wrestling Academy

Chatsworth, CA

The Brothers Divine (Brendan Divine & Danny Divine) over Hustle and Mustle (Alonzo Alvarez & Vinny Wasco).

Frankie Frank over Bulletproof.

Diego Valens over Luchasaurus via DQ to retain the MPW Heavyweight Championship.

Chuck Mercer over Dr. Phil Goode.

Che Cabrera over Daniel Moon via DQ.