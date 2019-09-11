SoCal Pro announces lineup for Super Clash on September 28

SoCal Pro Wrestling has announced the card for their annual Super Clash event, taking place on September 28, 2019, in Vista, CA. The lineup will feature the return of Daga and Puma King to SoCal Pro plus all three of the promotion’s titles on the line.

Daga returns to SoCal Pro to challenge Ju Dizz for the SoCal Pro Heavyweight Championship in the main event. At last month’s Destination San Diego Daga defeated Ryan Kidd to earn his title shot. Ju Dizz has held the SoCal Pro Heavyweight Championship since April 13, 2019.

Fidel Bravo will defend the SoCal Pro Golden State Championship against the returning Puma King at Super Clash. Puma King last appeared in SoCal Pro at Halloween Heat on October 20, 2018, when he defeated Bestia 666. This will be Bravo’s third title defense since winning the title on April 13, 2019.

The Wolf Zaddies team of Tito Escondido and Che Cabrera will be defending the SoCal Pro Tag Team Championship against Ricky Mandel and Dirty Doug. Along with the SoCal Pro Tag Team Championship, the Wolf Zaddies also hold the EWF and FIST Combat Tag Team Championships, joining True Grit as the only other team to hold those three titles simultaneously.

Here is the announced lineup for Super Clash:

Ju Dizz (c) vs. Daga for the SoCal Pro Heavyweight Championship

Fidel Bravo (c) vs. Puma King for the SoCal Pro Golden State Championship

Wolf Zaddies (c) vs. Ricky Mandel & Dirty Doug for the SoCal Pro Tag Team Championship

Anthony Idol vs. Willie Mack

Ryan Kidd vs. Tanner Black

Nick Lovin vs. Eddie Islas

This will be the thirteenth Super Clash in the promotion’s history, and the third time the event has been held in Vista. The first Super Clash was held on September 15, 2007, in Vista. Last year’s event was also held in Vista as well, with the other ten taking place in Oceanside, CA.

While SoCal Pro is based in San Diego’s North County, this will be the promotion’s first event in that area in five months. The Boys and Girls Club of Vista had been unavailable in that time and they have been unable to run events at their school due to zoning issues.

SoCal Pro’s Super Clash will be taking place at the Boys and Girls Club of Vista on September 28, 2019. Bell time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Tickets range from $40.00 for the front row to $20.00 for general admission.