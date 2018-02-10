SoCal Pro – 10 February 2018 – Quick Results

Ricky Mandel defeated SoCal Crazy to retain the SoCal Pro Heavyweight title in the main event of SoCal Pro’s February 10 show in San Marcos. Click for full results.

SoCal Pro

February 10, 2018

SoCal Pro Wrestling School

San Marcos, CA

PBR (Hunter Freeman & Ryan Walker) over Dirty Doug & Dark Usagi. [12’51]

Ju Dizz over Ray Rosas. [15’02]

“Uptown” Andy Brown over B-Boy. [21’24]

Destro over Mikey O’Shea to retain the SoCal Pro Golden State title. [11’08]

Ricky Mandel over SoCal Crazy to retain the SoCal Pro Heavyweight title. [24’13]