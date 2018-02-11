CWFH – 11 February 2018 – Quick results

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood held their latest TV tapings on February 11 in Port Hueneme. The tapings included a NWA Worlds title match and the finals of the PP3 Cup. Click for spoilers for upcoming episodes.

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood

February 11, 2018

Oceanview Pavilion

Port Hueneme, CA

Rocketboy D’Marco Wilson over Dom Kubrick.

kevin Condron & Scorpio Sky over Bad Dude Tito Escondido & Ray Rosas.

Willie Mack over Andy Brown.

Los Rancheros (Rogelio [Che Cabrera] & Raul [Rico Dynamite]) over Spirit and the Star (Espiritu [Fidel Bravo] & Astro Viajero [Adrian Quest]) in a mask match. Spirit and the Star lost their masks.

Nick Aldis over James Ellsworth to retain the NWA Worlds Title.

Dicky Mayer over Vintage Dragon.

Tomaste & Ryan Taylor over Ricky Mandel & Richie Slade.

Suede Thompson over Royce Issacs to win the PP3 Cup.