Ola De Luchadores – 11 February 2018 – Quick Results

Rey Lee, Flecha Fugaz, and El Sancho versus Harlekin, Hades, and Rockero Del Diablo went to a no-contest in the main event of Ola De Luchadores in Los Angeles on February 11. Click for full results.
Ola De Luchadores
February 11th, 2018
Lincoln Heights Recreation Center
Los Angeles, CA
El Agricultor over Malgno
Human Tornado over Aiden Way
Mr. California & V-Pacalypse over Twisto & Biagio Crescenzo
Classicus Shadow & Zodiacal over Pequeno Shamu & Madness Black
Jaguar De Oro, Black Dragon, & Rey Leon over Puma Negro, Potro Romano, & Malice
Rey Lee, Flecha Fugaz, & El Sancho vs. Harlekin, Hades, & Rockero Del Diablo ended in a No Contest
No comments yet.