Ola De Luchadores – 11 February 2018 – Quick Results

Rey Lee, Flecha Fugaz, and El Sancho versus Harlekin, Hades, and Rockero Del Diablo went to a no-contest in the main event of Ola De Luchadores in Los Angeles on February 11. Click for full results.

Ola De Luchadores

February 11th, 2018

Lincoln Heights Recreation Center

Los Angeles, CA

El Agricultor over Malgno

Human Tornado over Aiden Way

Mr. California & V-Pacalypse over Twisto & Biagio Crescenzo

Classicus Shadow & Zodiacal over Pequeno Shamu & Madness Black

Jaguar De Oro, Black Dragon, & Rey Leon over Puma Negro, Potro Romano, & Malice

Rey Lee, Flecha Fugaz, & El Sancho vs. Harlekin, Hades, & Rockero Del Diablo ended in a No Contest