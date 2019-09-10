Diego Valens vs. Luchasaurus to headline MPW in Chatsworth on Friday

Millennium Pro Wrestling presents Dino Crisis, the promotion’s second show at the new home of the Millennium Wrestling Academy in Chatsworth on Friday night, set to be headlined by a match for the MPW Championship.

In the main event of MPW’s Dino Crisis, MPW Champion Diego Valens will defend his newly won title against Luchasaurus. The match will be Valens’ first defense of the MPW Championship since defeating Chuck Mercer in a Winner Take All Title vs. Title match at MPW’s September 6th event in Chatsworth. The match saw Mercer defend the MPW Championship, while Valens defended the MPW National Championship. On the same night, Luchasaurus defeated Danny Divine in the semi-main event to become the next challenger to the MPW Championship.

Also announced for MPW’s Dino Crisis, Che Cabrera will go up against one half of the MPW Tag Team Champions, Daniel Moon, in the semi-main event. The match will be Daniel Moon’s first in MPW since its April 13th show in Moorpark, CA where he and his Millennials stablemate, Danny Divine, successfully defended the MPW Tag Team titles in the main event against Suede Thompson and Chris Bey.

The other half of the MPW Tag Team Champions, Danny Divine, will also be in action at MPW’s Dino Crisis. At the event, Divine will take part in a non-title tag team match when he teams with his brother and fellow Millennials stablemate, Brendan Divine, to face the team of Hustle And Muscle (Alonzo Alvarez & Vinny Wasco).

Millennium Pro Wrestling’s Dino Crisis takes place at the Millennium Wrestling Academy at 7:00 PM. Tickets for MPW’s Dino Crisis are $12. The Millennium Wrestling Academy is located at Boulderdash SFV, on Friday, September 13th in Chatsworth, CA at 7:00 PM. Boulderdash SFV is located at 19801 Nordhoff Pl #110, Chatsworth, CA 91311.

