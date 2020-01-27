FMLL – 26 January 2020 – Results

Mano Negra and Villano IV defeated Pirata Morgan and El Cobarde in the main event of FMLL’s January 26 event in El Monte, CA. Click for full results.

FMLL

January 26, 2020

Gabinos Hall

El Monte, CA

Shamu Jr & Potro Romano over Kid Tornado & Hijo De Acero Dorado.

Vito Fratelli & Black Metal over Legion Infernal.

Piloto Suicida & Romeo over Super Nacho & Hades.

Hijo De Impostor & El Dragon over Sin Limite & Lagacy.

Shamu Jr & Potro Romano over Piloto Suicida & Romeo.

Hijo De Impostor & El Dragon over Vito Fratelli & Black Metal.

Hijo De Impostor & El Dragon over Shamu Jr & Potro Romano to become the first FMLL National USA Tag Team Champions.

Mano Negra & Villano IV over Pirata Morgan & El Cobarde in a 2 out of 3 Falls Match