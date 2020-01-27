FMLL – 26 January 2020 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 01/27/2020

Mano Negra and Villano  IV defeated Pirata Morgan and El Cobarde in the main event of FMLL’s January 26 event in El Monte, CA. Click for full results.

FMLL
January 26, 2020
Gabinos Hall
El Monte, CA

Shamu Jr & Potro Romano over Kid Tornado & Hijo De Acero Dorado.

Vito Fratelli & Black Metal over Legion Infernal.

Piloto Suicida & Romeo over Super Nacho & Hades.

Hijo De Impostor & El Dragon over Sin Limite  & Lagacy.

Shamu Jr & Potro Romano over Piloto Suicida  & Romeo.

Hijo De Impostor & El Dragon over Vito Fratelli & Black Metal.

Hijo De Impostor & El Dragon over Shamu Jr & Potro Romano to become the first FMLL National USA Tag Team Champions.

Mano Negra & Villano  IV over Pirata Morgan & El Cobarde in a 2 out of 3 Falls Match 

