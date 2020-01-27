Lucha Pro – 26 January 2020 – Results

Hector Canales defeated Vito Fratelli, Vintage Dragon, and Gustin Uberstud to win the Lucha Pro Championship in the main event of Lucha Pro’s January 26 event in Los Angeles, CA. Click for full results.

Lucha Pro

January 26, 2020

Arena Florence

Los Angeles, CA

Alas de Oro over Ultimo Imperio Jr. and Eragon.

Maligno over Guyver.

Robbie Phoenix over Faviano and Phoenix Star.

Katarina Leigh over Kitana Vera.

Baby Power over Ruby Gardenia.

Hector Canales over Vito Fratelli, Vintage Dragon, and Gustin Uberstud to win the Lucha Pro Championship.

