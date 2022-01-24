Lucha Pro – 23 January 2022 – Results

Vito Fratelli defeated Mariachi Loco to retain the Lucha Pro Heavyweight Championship in the main event of Lucha Pro’s January 23 event in Los Angeles. Click for full results.

Lucha Pro

January 23, 2022

Florence Arena

Los Angeles, CA

Tiger Kid over Necro King.

Chaz Herrera over Barrio Boy

Power Baby, Trigger and Nacho over Red Spider, Flecha Fugaz & Ultimo Imperio.

The Starbucks over The Urban Juggernauts.

Vito Fratelli retains the Lucha PRO Heavyweight Championship over Mariachi Loco .