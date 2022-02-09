Lucha Pro – 06 February 2022 – Results

Romeo and Avé Dragón defeated Vito Fratelli and Blood Eagle in the main event of Lucha Pro’s February 6 event in Los Angeles, CA. Click for full results.

Lucha Pro
February 6, 2022
Florence Arena
Los Angeles, CA

Robbie Phoenix def. Sean Black.

Red Spider, Chaz Herrera def. Necro King, Vladimir Tempest.

BabyPower def. Ultimo Imperio.

The Starbucks def. Juan Roman, Koto Hiro with Jack Fancy.

Ashley Grace def. Johnnie Robbie and Lois Grain in a Triple Threat.

Romeo & Avé Dragón def. Vito Fratelli & Blood Eagle.

