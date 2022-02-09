XPW to return to California on April 9

XPW, which was the largest and most notorious independent wrestling promotion in Southern California history, will be making its return to the area on April 9. The event, titled Killifornia, will feature the promotion’s King of the Deathmatch tournament.

The event will be taking place at the Derby Room in Pomona, CA

Killifornia was originally scheduled for January 22, but the date was pushed back due venue issues caused by the the covid-19 surge earlier in the year.

Rob Black announced the return of XPW last year year, and its first event, Rebirth, took place in Rochester, NY, on November 7, 2021. On that show Brian Cage left with the XPW Championship.

At Killifornia, XPW will be crowning their first King of the Deathmatch Champion since 2003, when Supreme was the champion. Wrestlers that have been announced for the 16-person tournament include Shlak, G-Raver, Hoodfoot, Dirty Ron, Masada, Matt Tremont, Big Joe, and Sage Sin Supreme. Willie Mack has also been announced for the event.

Original X-girls Jasmin St. Claire, Veronica Caine, and Jessica Darlin are all scheduled to appear as well. The show will include a special tribute to XPW legend and former King of the Deathmatch Champion Supreme.

Tickets on sale now ranging from $40-$125. Tickets can be purchased through Tix.com and TheXPWwrestling.com. The $125 tickets include a t0shirt, meet & greet, a poster, and a VIP badge.

The event will also be available on Fite.tv and PPV, with Kriss Kloss on commentary.

XPW’s Killifornia will be the first XPW show in Southern California since March 1, 2003. Several XPW reunion shows were held in the mid-2000s, but Rob Black was not involved in those events and does not consider them part of the official XPW history.