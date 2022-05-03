Lucha Pro – 01 May 2022 – Results

Vito Fratelli and Reyna Maya versus Romeo and Amazona ended in a double DQ in he main even of he May 1 Lucha Pro even in Los Angeles. Click for full results.

Lucha Pro

May 1, 2022

Los Angeles, CA

Warhog over Tiger Kid.

Principe over Necro King.

Trigger and Last Turtle over Ultimo Imperio and Maligno.

Vintage Dragon over Hector Canales via DQ.

Chaz Herrera over Vega.

Vito Fratelli & Reyna Maya vs Romeo & Amazona ends in a Double Disqualification.